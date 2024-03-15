Updated March 15th, 2024 at 06:51 IST
Fire Engulfs Furniture Factory on the Outskirts of Srinagar, Rescue Ops Underway | VIDEO
A fire broke out at a furniture factory in the HMT area on the outskirts of Srinagar in the early hours of Friday morning
Reported by: Srinwanti Das
A fire broke out at a furniture factory in the HMT area on the outskirts of Srinagar in the early hours of Friday morning | Image:Republic
Srinagar Factory Fire: A fire broke out at a furniture factory in the HMT area on the outskirts of Srinagar in the early hours of Friday morning. Fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. Firefighters are at the scene. Efforts are underway to douse the fire. The cause of the fire is still not clear.
More details are awaited.
Published March 15th, 2024 at 06:51 IST
