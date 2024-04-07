×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 7th, 2024 at 00:55 IST

Magnitude 3.4 Earthquake Hit Kargil in Ladakh Region

An earthquake of magnitude 3.4 on the Richter Scale on Saturday night hit Kargil in Ladakh region.

Reported by: Abhishek Tiwari
4.9 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Japan
Earthquake Hits Kargil | Image:Unsplash / Representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Earthquake in Kargil: An earthquake of magnitude 3.4 on the Richter Scale on Saturday night hit Kargil in Ladakh region. The National Center for Seismology (NCS) confirmed the report saying that it was a low-intensity earthquake, which Ladakh's Kargil on Saturday.

The National Center for Seismology (NCS) took to X to share the information, stating, "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.4, Occurred on 06-04-2024, 22:55:29 IST, Lat: 33.29 & Long: 76.77, Depth: 10 Km ,Region: Kargil, Ladakh."

Advertisement

As per information, there are no reports of casualties and damage of property after the earthquake.

Earlier on the day, an earthquake of magnitude 3.8 had jolted the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir. However the tremors led to no damage of life and property in the region.

Not only this, another tremor of magnitude 3.5 was felt in the Alchi area located in Leh at around 10.17 am on Saturday.

Advertisement

As per the experts, these frequent tremors in the Himalayan region are not normally recorded. 

 

Advertisement

Published April 6th, 2024 at 23:37 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

WrestleMania 40 Night 1 live blog

WWE WrestleMania live

a minute ago
Breaking: 5.3 Earthquake Hits Chamba in Himachal Pradesh

Earthquake in Chamba

6 minutes ago
4.9 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Japan

Earthquake in Kargil

10 minutes ago
EC Warns Newspapers Against Political ads Masquerading As News Item To Mislead People

EC Reminds Newspapers

31 minutes ago
RCB lose to RR by 6 wickets

Kohli's 100 goes in vain

40 minutes ago
Israel-Hamas war

Israel Prez Statement

an hour ago
Janasena, BJP And TDP Joined Hands To Rid Andhra Pradesh Of The Ruling YSRCP: Chandrababu Naidu

Chandrababu Naidu

an hour ago
BJP Candidate Locket Chatterjee Accuses TMC Supporters Of Accosting Her Vehicle

BJP candidate Locket

an hour ago
PM Modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

an hour ago
Lok Sabha Elections: Modi To Lead Roadshow In Jabalpur on Sunday

Modi Roadshow In Jabalpur

an hour ago
Bengaluru: Two Students Out Of 47 Hospitalised Test Positive For Cholera

Bengaluru: Two Students

an hour ago
Virat Kohli & Jos Buttler Century in IPL 2024

Reaction on Kohli

an hour ago
Pune Goods Train Engine Catches Fire in MP

Pune Goods Train

an hour ago
Sonam Wangchuk

Pashmina March Cancelled

2 hours ago
Thousands gathered in Budapest on Saturday as a former Orbán loyalist vowed to unite the nation and end the populist leader's reign.

Viktor Orbán Protest

2 hours ago
Delhi Police Arrest Youth With Arms And Ammunition Ahead of Republic Day

School Student Tortured

2 hours ago
Jos Buttler

Kohli's ton goes in vain

2 hours ago
LPG cylinder blast

Cylinder Bomb

2 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BREAKING: Fire Breaks Out at NTPC's Kanhia Power Plant in Talcher

    India News10 hours ago

  2. Papaya Takes Center Stage As Alternative Cake In B'Day Celebration

    India News10 hours ago

  3. Deepika Shares Cryptic Post, Says 'Posting Less, Accomplishing More'

    Entertainment11 hours ago

  4. Woman Paraded Semi-Naked After Her Son Marries His Girlfriend in Punjab

    India News11 hours ago

  5. Migrant Worker Beaten to Death by Mob in Kerala, 10 in Custody

    India News13 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo