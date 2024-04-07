Advertisement

Earthquake in Kargil: An earthquake of magnitude 3.4 on the Richter Scale on Saturday night hit Kargil in Ladakh region. The National Center for Seismology (NCS) confirmed the report saying that it was a low-intensity earthquake, which Ladakh's Kargil on Saturday.

The National Center for Seismology (NCS) took to X to share the information, stating, "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.4, Occurred on 06-04-2024, 22:55:29 IST, Lat: 33.29 & Long: 76.77, Depth: 10 Km ,Region: Kargil, Ladakh."

Advertisement

As per information, there are no reports of casualties and damage of property after the earthquake.

An earthquake of magnitude 3.4 on the Richter Scale hit Kargil, Ladakh at 22:55 pm today: National Center for Seismology pic.twitter.com/9w8DRtA2o5 — ANI (@ANI)

Earlier on the day, an earthquake of magnitude 3.8 had jolted the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir. However the tremors led to no damage of life and property in the region.

Not only this, another tremor of magnitude 3.5 was felt in the Alchi area located in Leh at around 10.17 am on Saturday.

Advertisement

As per the experts, these frequent tremors in the Himalayan region are not normally recorded.