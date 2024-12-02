Eknath Shinde Cancels All Meetings Day After Devendra Fadnavis Name Finalised for Maharashtra CM

Mumbai: A day after BJP's Devendra Fadnavis ' name has been finalised for the Maharashtra Chief Minister's post, Eknath Shinde has cancelled all the meetings today. The suspense over Maharashtra CM face continues as official announcement regarding the same.

Eknath Shinde Cancels All Meetings Amid Maharashtra CM Suspense

Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde, who is part of the Mahayuti Alliance in Maharashtra, has been in the news amid the ongoing suspense regarding the Maharashtra Chief Minister face. Amid the finalisation of Devendra Fadnavis' name for the post, Eknath Shinde, who was supposed to hold a meeting today, has cancelled all the meetings owing to ill health. The Caretaker CM of Maharashtra has taken this step after the doctors advised him to rest.

Key Mahayuti Meet to be Held Tomorrow

While all meetings for today stand cancelled as per Eknath Shinde's order, as per Republic sources, an important Mahayuti meet is scheduled for tomorrow, December 3, 2024; BJP observers are coming today. The BJP MLAs’ meeting will be held tomorrow or day after tomorrow. The oath-taking ceremony is to take place on December 5 in Mumbai and will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi among other key leaders.

Devendra Fadnavis Dials Eknath Shinde

Amid reports of Eknath Shinde's poor health, BJP's chief ministerial pick, Devendra Fadnavis has dialed the Caretaker CM to enquire about his health. This is the second call made by Fadnavis to Shinde in the past week. Shinde will remain in Thane today and will not return to Mumbai.