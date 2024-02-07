Advertisement

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday suffered a minor head injury as her car met with an accident on Wednesday. Reports claimed that she was returning from Burdwan to Kolkata by road after her car driver immediately applied brakes as another car suddenly came in front of her convoy. Due to adverse weather conditions, she chose to return by road instead of a helicopter.

Later, while addressing a gathering, Banerjee narrated how the accident took place. “We had a meeting as per the Supreme Court order on education. I got hurt. One car came in front of me, the car almost dashed me. I could have died. The driver had to apply the brake. I have a headache, blood also came out. I have worked in this condition. The window was open that’s why I could survive. The law will take its course,” the TMC supremo said.

Congress Wishes Speedy Recovery

Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh said his party wished the TMC chief a full and speedy recovery. “We have just heard of the injury suffered by Mamata Banerjee-ji in a car accident. We wish her a full and speedy recovery. The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is looking forward to entering West Bengal tomorrow late morning. January 26 and 27th being break days, the Yatra will resume on the 28th,” he tweeted.

TMC Snaps Ties With Congress

Earlier in the day, the INDIA bloc suffered a huge setback Mamata Banerjee said that her party declared that the Trinamool Congress would fight alone in Bengal. "I had no discussions with the Congress party. I have always said that in Bengal, we will fight alone. I am not concerned about what will be done in the country but we are a secular party and in Bengal, we will alone will defeat BJP." the TMC supremo said.

"I gave many proposals but they rejected them from the beginning. From then, we have decided to fight the elections in Bengal alone." The Bengal Chief Minister also claimed she had not been informed of Rahul Gandhi's Nyay Yatra passing through Bengal, contrary to claims by the Congress that they had invited INDIA bloc parties to join the Yatra.

"They did not even bother to inform me that they will be coming to West Bengal as a matter of courtesy even though I am a part of the INDIA bloc. So there is no relation with me as far as Bengal is concerned" Mamata Banerjee said.