  • Manipur Unrest: MHA Directs Security Forces to Take Steps for Restoring Peace and Order

Published 15:08 IST, November 16th 2024

Manipur Unrest: MHA Directs Security Forces to Take Steps for Restoring Peace and Order

Amid severe unrest and violence in Manipur, the Ministry of Home Affairs has directed the security forces to take steps in order to restore peace in the state.

Manipur Unrest
Manipur Unrest | Image: Republic
15:08 IST, November 16th 2024