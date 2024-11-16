Published 15:08 IST, November 16th 2024
Manipur Unrest: MHA Directs Security Forces to Take Steps for Restoring Peace and Order
Amid severe unrest and violence in Manipur, the Ministry of Home Affairs has directed the security forces to take steps in order to restore peace in the state.
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Manipur Unrest | Image: Republic
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
15:08 IST, November 16th 2024