sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Maharashtra Elections | Gautam Adani | India-Canada Row | Russia-Ukraine Conflict | Donald Trump |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • BREAKING: Maoists Kill Two People in Telangana on Suspicion of Being Police Informers

Published 17:18 IST, November 22nd 2024

BREAKING: Maoists Kill Two People in Telangana on Suspicion of Being Police Informers

Two people were killed by Maoists on suspicion of being police informers in a village in Mulugu district, an official statement said on Friday.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Two people killed by Maoists in Telangana on suspicion of being police informers
Two people killed by Maoists in Telangana on suspicion of being police informers | Image: Representative Image
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

15:47 IST, November 22nd 2024