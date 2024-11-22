Published 17:18 IST, November 22nd 2024
BREAKING: Maoists Kill Two People in Telangana on Suspicion of Being Police Informers
Two people were killed by Maoists on suspicion of being police informers in a village in Mulugu district, an official statement said on Friday.
