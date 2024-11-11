Published 18:25 IST, November 11th 2024
BREAKING: Massive Blast at IOCL Refinery In Vadodara's Koyali Area, Several Feared Injured
A massive took place at the IOCL refinery in Koyali in Gujarat's Vadodara. Several people feared to have sustained injuries.
Massive blast occurs at refinery in Vadodara's Koyali area | Image: ANI
17:58 IST, November 11th 2024