  • BREAKING: Massive Blast at IOCL Refinery In Vadodara's Koyali Area, Several Feared Injured

Published 18:25 IST, November 11th 2024

BREAKING: Massive Blast at IOCL Refinery In Vadodara's Koyali Area, Several Feared Injured

A massive took place at the IOCL refinery in Koyali in Gujarat's Vadodara. Several people feared to have sustained injuries.

Massive blast occurs at refinery in Vadodara's Koyali area
Massive blast occurs at refinery in Vadodara's Koyali area | Image: ANI
17:58 IST, November 11th 2024