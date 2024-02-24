Massive blast at a university in Manipur's West Imphal reportedly led to the death of one and injuring several others | Image: Representational

Advertisement

Imphal: A massive bomb blast in Manipur, which allegedly took place inside the DM University campus in the capital city Imphal on Friday night led to the death of one, while leaving two others severely injured. The incident, which reportedly occurred at around 9.20 pm inside the university campus, led to chaotic situations in the nearby areas as well in West Imphal.

After the incident, all the injured persons were shifted to a nearby hospital, where one of them succumbed to his injuries, while the other two are being treated.

Advertisement

Search operation is being carried out by the security forces at the site

On information, several police teams along with the paramilitary forces rushed to the spot and cordoned off the entire area, following which a search operation was initiated. The police are trying to ascertain the cause of the blast and the people behind it.

Advertisement

If sources are to be believed, the explosion was so impactful that the sound of the blast was heard in most parts of West Imphal.

Sources claimed that initially two injured persons identified as Salam Michael (24) and Oinam Kenegy (24), who sustained injuries in the blast were evacuated to a hospital at North AOC, Imphal, wherein Oinam Kenegy succumbed to the injuries.

Advertisement

Investigations are underway at the site.

Further details are awaited.

