BREAKING: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Factory in Ghaziabad Near Kavinagar
Several fire tenders have been pressed into service to douse the flames.
New Delhi: A massive fire broke out at a factory in Ghaziabad near the Kavinagar area on Thursday. Several fire tenders have been pressed into service to douse the flames.
The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.
This is a developing story, more details awaited.
