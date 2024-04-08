Massive Fire Breaks Out at Garjiya Devi Temple Complex in Uttarakhand | Image: Republic Digital

Advertisement

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out in the Garjiya Devi Temple complex near Ramnagar in Uttarakhand on Monday. Several fire tenders have been rushed to douse the blaze.

If reports are to be believed, 15 shops have been gutted in the fire. As of now , no casualties or injuries have been reported.

Advertisement

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

This is a developing story, more details are awaited.

