Updated April 8th, 2024 at 16:28 IST
BREAKING: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Garjiya Devi Temple Complex in Uttarakhand
If reports are to be believed, 15 shops have been gutted in the fire.
- India
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Massive Fire Breaks Out at Garjiya Devi Temple Complex in Uttarakhand | Image:Republic Digital
Advertisement
New Delhi: A massive fire broke out in the Garjiya Devi Temple complex near Ramnagar in Uttarakhand on Monday. Several fire tenders have been rushed to douse the blaze.
If reports are to be believed, 15 shops have been gutted in the fire. As of now , no casualties or injuries have been reported.
Advertisement
The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.
This is a developing story, more details are awaited.
Advertisement
Published April 8th, 2024 at 16:28 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.