Massive Fire Breaks Out at Income Tax Office In Delhi, Evacuation Underway
Fire at Income Tax office: A total of 21 fire tenders have been rushed to the site.
New Delhi: A massive fire broke out inside the Income Tax CR Building located opposite the Delhi Police Headquarters on Tuesday. A total of 21 fire tenders have been rushed to the site to douse the flames.
The fire broke out in the building located opposite the old Police Headquarters, which is still occupied by the force for some of its units. "We received a call at 3.07 pm, regarding a fire in the Income Tax CR building. We have rushed a total of 21 fire tenders. We have also informed the local police about the matter for further investigation and to maintain law and order," officials of the DFS said.
Videos which turned up on social media, showed the occupants of the building taking shelter on the window ledge while escaping the fire.
At the time of filing the article no injuries or casualties have been reported.
This is a developing story, more details are awaited.
