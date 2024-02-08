Advertisement

Hyderabad: Several people including doctors, patients and their relatives are trapped after a massive fire broke out at Niloufar Hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday. At the time of filing the copy, no casualties or injuries have been reported.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

The fire broke out in a lab on the first floor of a hospital, according to the report.

After the fire, the hospital grounds were engulfed in thick smoke, casting an ominous haze over the surroundings. Parents of children in the hospital were gripped by panic as they rushed to the scene.

This is a developing story, more details are awaited.

