Updated February 7th, 2024 at 17:57 IST

BREAKING: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Niloufar Hospital in Hyderabad, Several Trapped

Hyderabad News: Doctors, patients and their relatives are trapped after a massive fire broke out at Niloufar Hospital in Hyderabad.

Digital Desk
Niloufar Hospital Fire
Niloufar Hospital Fire | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Hyderabad: Several people including doctors, patients and their relatives are trapped after a massive fire broke out at Niloufar Hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday. At the time of filing the copy, no casualties or injuries have been reported. 

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.  

The fire broke out in a lab on the first floor of a hospital, according to the report. 

After the fire, the hospital grounds were engulfed in thick smoke, casting an ominous haze over the surroundings. Parents of children in the hospital were gripped by panic as they rushed to the scene. 

This is a developing story, more details are awaited. 

Published February 7th, 2024 at 17:54 IST

