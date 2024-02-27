English
Updated February 27th, 2024 at 17:24 IST

Breaking: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Spare Parts Shop in Jammu's Busy Market

Breaking: Massive fire breaks out at a spare parts shop in Jammu's busy market located in the RS Pura area. Video of the fire goes viral.

Digital Desk
Fire at a shop in Jammu
Massive fire broke out at a shop in Jammu's RS Pura area | Image:Republic
Jammu: A massive fire broke out at a spare parts shop located on the main road in Jammu leading to chaotic situation in the area and massive traffic jam on the road. The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon in the market of RS Pura area of Jammu. 

According to the fire department, the fire broke out in busy market place. On information, local police team along with the fire department personnel reached the spot and efforts to douse the fire was initiated. 

There is no information of casualty or injury so far. 

(This is a developing story)

Published February 27th, 2024 at 17:24 IST

