Jammu: A massive fire broke out at a spare parts shop located on the main road in Jammu leading to chaotic situation in the area and massive traffic jam on the road. The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon in the market of RS Pura area of Jammu.

According to the fire department, the fire broke out in busy market place. On information, local police team along with the fire department personnel reached the spot and efforts to douse the fire was initiated.

There is no information of casualty or injury so far.

(This is a developing story)