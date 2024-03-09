Updated March 9th, 2024 at 11:14 IST
BREAKING: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Vallabh Bhavan State Secretariat in Bhopal | VIDEO
A massive fire broke out at Vallabh Bhavan State Secretariat in Bhopal on Saturday morning
Reported by: Srinwanti Das
Vallabh Bhavan Fire: A massive fire breaks out at Vallabh Bhavan State Secretariat in Bhopal on Saturday morning. Several fire tenders at the spot. Firefighting operations are underway.
Further details awaited.
Published March 9th, 2024 at 11:14 IST
