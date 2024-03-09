Massive Fire Breaks Out at Vallabh Bhavan State Secretariat in Bhopal | Image: ANI

Advertisement

Vallabh Bhavan Fire: A massive fire breaks out at Vallabh Bhavan State Secretariat in Bhopal on Saturday morning. Several fire tenders at the spot. Firefighting operations are underway.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh | A massive fire breaks out at Vallabh Bhavan State Secretariat in Bhopal. Firefighting operations are underway. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/QBto0QSVIy — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2024

Further details awaited.