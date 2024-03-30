Fire breaks out at warehouse in West Bengal's Nadia | Image:ANI

Nadia: A massive fire broke out at a warehouse in West Bengal’ Nadia district leading to a major chaotic situation in the area. According to the fire department, the fire broke out at a warehouse storing electrical equipment in Nadia.

On information, as many as 4 fire tenders rushed to the spot and efforts were initiated to douse the fire.

Reports suggest that no one was injured during the incident.

The fire department personnel were present at the spot and efforts to control the fire were on.

#WATCH | West Bengal: A fire broke out at a warehouse storing electrical equipment in Nadia. Four fire tenders are at the spot; dousing operations are underway. pic.twitter.com/aKlkZshyEg — ANI (@ANI)

Further details on the incident are awaited.