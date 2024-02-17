Updated February 17th, 2024 at 15:18 IST
BREAKING: Massive Fire Breaks Out in 2 Companies in Navi Mumbai's Gami Industrial Park
A huge fire broke out in two companies behind Gami Industrial Park at the Pawane Village Road in the MIDC Industrial Area in Navi Mumbai.
Massive fire breaks out in Navi Mumbai's industrial area | Image:ANI
Mumbai: A huge fire broke out in two companies behind Gami Industrial Park at the Pawane Village Road in the MIDC Industrial Area in Navi Mumbai. Several fire tenders have rushed to the spot. The cause of fire is yet unknown.
Published February 17th, 2024 at 15:18 IST
