Mumbai: A huge fire broke out in two companies behind Gami Industrial Park at the Pawane Village Road in the MIDC Industrial Area in Navi Mumbai. Several fire tenders have rushed to the spot. The cause of fire is yet unknown.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Fire broke out in two companies behind Gami Industrial Park of Pawne MIDC, Navi Mumbai. Several fire tenders present at the spot. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/0yAz2mu7Cc — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2024

(This is a breaking copy…)