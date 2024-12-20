Published 14:58 IST, December 20th 2024
BREAKING: Massive Fire Breaks Out in Slum Cluster in Kolkata
Massive Fire Breaks Out in Slum Cluster in Kolkata
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Republic world breaking news | Image: Republic world breaking news
New Delhi: Massive fire breaks out in a slum cluster in Kolkata’s Topsia area.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 14:58 IST, December 20th 2024