Published 19:37 IST, December 7th 2024
BREAKING: Massive Fire Engulfs Hotel In Himachal's Manali, Rescue Efforts Underway
BREAKING: Massive Fire Engulfs Hotel In Himachal's Manali, Rescue Efforts Underway
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Fire breaks out at hotel in Manali | Image: Republic
Advertisement
Manali: A massive fire broke out at a hotel in Manali’s Rangri area in Himachal Pradesh leading to a panic-like situation in the area on Saturday. According to reports, the fire broke out on Saturday evening, which further spread across the hotel. On information, the Manali police and the Himachal Fire Services team rushed to the spot and initiated a rescue operation. No reports of any loss of life have been reported so far.
Efforts to douse the fire at the hotel are underway. Further details are being awaited.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 19:42 IST, December 7th 2024