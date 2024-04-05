Massive fire breaks out in a power distribution company in Raipur's Kota area; | Image: ANI

Advertisement

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out in a power distribution company in Raipur's Kota area on Friday. Several fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse the flames. As of now, no casualties or injuries have been reported.

#WATCH | Massive fire breaks out in a power distribution company in Raipur's Kota area; police and firefighters present on the spot #Chhattisgarh pic.twitter.com/Sr86gmFmEL — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2024

News agency ANI has shared a video capturing a raging blaze, with thick clouds of black smoke engulfing the vicinity.

This is a breaking story, more details are awaited.