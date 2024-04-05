×

Updated April 5th, 2024 at 15:28 IST

BREAKING: Massive Fire Engulfs Power Distribution Company in Raipur's Kota

A video capturing a raging blaze, with thick clouds of black smoke engulfing the vicinity has also emerged.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Massive fire breaks out in a power distribution company in Raipur's Kota area;
Massive fire breaks out in a power distribution company in Raipur's Kota area; | Image:ANI
New Delhi: A massive fire broke out in a power distribution company in Raipur's Kota area on Friday. Several fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse the flames. As of now, no casualties or injuries have been reported. 

News agency ANI has shared a video capturing a raging blaze, with thick clouds of black smoke engulfing the vicinity.   

This is a breaking story, more details are awaited. 

Published April 5th, 2024 at 15:28 IST

