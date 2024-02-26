Advertisement

Thane: A massive fire that broke out in Maharashtra’s Thane district at Ambernath Circus Ground engulfed several houses as it spread over a wider area leading to a major chaotic situation at the site. On information, the local police along with several fire tenders rushed to the spot immediately and efforts to douse the fire were initiated.

There is no information of loss and life and injuries.

Further details regarding the incident is being awaited.

