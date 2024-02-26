Updated February 26th, 2024 at 17:24 IST
BREAKING: Massive Fire Engulfs Several Houses at Ambernath Circus Ground in Maharashtra's Thane
On information, the local police along with several fire tenders rushed to the spot immediately and efforts to douse the fire were initiated.
Massive fire breaks out at Ambernath Circus Ground in Maharashtra's Thane | Image:ANI
Thane: A massive fire that broke out in Maharashtra’s Thane district at Ambernath Circus Ground engulfed several houses as it spread over a wider area leading to a major chaotic situation at the site. On information, the local police along with several fire tenders rushed to the spot immediately and efforts to douse the fire were initiated.
There is no information of loss and life and injuries.
Further details regarding the incident is being awaited.
Published February 26th, 2024 at 17:24 IST
