Updated March 24th, 2024 at 00:31 IST
Breaking: Massive Fire in Bulandshahr in Transformer Repairing Workshop
A massive fire broke out in a transformer repairing workshop in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, with loss estimated to be worth lakhs of rupees.
- India
- 1 min read
Reported by: Shweta Parande
Bulandshahr Fire | Image:Republic
Advertisement
Breaking: A massive fire broke out in a transformer repairing workshop in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, with loss estimated to be worth lakhs of rupees. The fire occurred near a power house located on Chandpur Road.
Reports say flames and clouds of smoke created panic. Several fire brigade vehicles brought the fire under control.
Advertisement
The electricity department is trying to find out the cause of the fire.
This is a developing story.
Advertisement
Published March 24th, 2024 at 00:31 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Web Stories5 hours ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.