Updated March 9th, 2024 at 16:55 IST
BREAKING: Massive Forest Fire Erupts At Madurai's Kabaleeswari Amman Temple Hill in Tamil Nadu
A massive Forest fire erupted at Madurai's Madakkulam Sri Kabaleeswari Amman Temple hill on Saturday.
Image:ANI
Tamil Nadu: A massive Forest fire erupted at Madurai's Madakkulam Sri Kabaleeswari Amman Temple hill on Saturday. The visuals that emerged from the incident site showed thick column of black smoke billowing into the sky. Further details awaited.
This is breaking news. More details to follow.
