Meghalaya Fire: Massive Blaze Engulfs Shillong Bar Association Building
While several fire tenders were rushed to douse the fire at Shillong Bar Association building, authorities have not yet ascertained the cause of the blaze
Shillong Bar Association Fire: A huge fire broke out at the Shillong Bar Association building located behind the East Khasi Hills in the late hours of Saturday around 10.15 pm.
While several fire tenders were rushed to the spot and tried to douse the fire, authorities have not yet ascertained the cause of the fire.
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma visited the incident site and took stock of the situation.
Calling the incident “unfortunate”, he said, “We are here to determine the exact reason behind the fire but it seems that electric conditions led to the fire accident here. It is very unfortunate. All the officials from the concerned departments are here. We are very relieved that there is no loss of life. But there is a loss of infrastructure and there could be a loss of documents also but we are trying our best to minimise the damage,” he said.
Further details are awaited.
