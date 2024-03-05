Advertisement

New Delhi: Meta-owned Facebook suffered a massive glitch on Tuesday, with many users complaining about it. Facebook users are reporting problems with Facebook and Instagram, with many of them being logged out and being asked to log back in. According to Down Detector, a website that tracks real time instances of outages, Facebook reportedly went down at around 8:00 pm. Down Detector showed as many as 15,381 reports. The issues occurred to both the app and the website. So far, the cause of the Facebook outage remains unknown. Furthermore many Facebook users in the US have reported issues with resetting their passwords and using two-factor security login..

This is a developing story, more details awaited…