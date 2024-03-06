Advertisement

New Delhi: Meta-owned Facebook suffered a massive glitch on Tuesday, with many users complaining about it. Facebook users are reporting problems with Facebook and Instagram, with many of them being logged out and being asked to log back in. According to Down Detector, a website that tracks real time instances of outages, Facebook reportedly went down at around 8:00 pm. Down Detector showed as many as 15,381 reports. The issues occurred to both the app and the website. So far, the cause of the Facebook outage remains unknown. Furthermore many Facebook users in the US have reported issues with resetting their passwords and using two-factor security login..

Downdetector records over 300,000 reports of Facebook outages

Downdetector, a website that monitors outages, recorded over 300,000 reports of Facebook outages and more than 47,000 reports for Instagram worldwide. Additionally, Reuters reported issues with the application programming interface for WhatsApp Business, adding to the complications faced by Meta-owned platforms.

The outage quickly became one of the top trending topics on X, with users sharing anecdotes of sudden logouts and disrupted access to Facebook and Instagram. Amidst the uncertainty surrounding the duration of the outage, Meta, led by CEO Mark Zuckerberg, assured users that efforts were underway to resolve the issue.

"We're aware people are having trouble accessing our services. We are working on this now," Meta spokesperson Andy Stone reassured users in a post on X social media.