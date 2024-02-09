Advertisement

New Delhi: One killed and at least four person were injured after a portion of the Gokulpuri metro station, located on the Pink line of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), collapsed on Thursday,

The collapse of metro wall crushed four bikes under the debris, said officials. Fire service department and rescue teams have reached the spot.

According to the DCP (northeast), Joy Tirkey, “At least 4 people were injured. One person was trapped under the debris and was grievously injured, while others sustained minor injuries.”

DCP Tirkey added that police personnel, with some public help, managed to extract the person who was trapped under the debris. "He was riding on his scooty when the incident occurred. He was rushed to GTB Hospital."

Gokulpuri Metro Wall Collapse: Latest Details

One Dead: Vinod Kumar, 53, a resident of Shahid Bhagat Singh Colony, Karawal Nagar, Delhi, according to his driving license.

4 Persons Injured

Ajit Kumar, age 21 years, resident of Balram Nagar, Loni, GBZ – fractured right leg Monu, age 19 years, resident of Ganga Vihar, Gokalpuri, Delhi – Minor injuries Sandeep, age 27 years, resident of Gokalpuri, Delhi – Minor injuries Mohd. Tazir, age 24 years, resident of Laxmi Garden, Indirapuri, Loni, GBD- Minor injuries