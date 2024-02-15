Breaking: Jadavpur MP Mimi Chakraborty Quits TMC Amid Sandeshkhali Uprising

Advertisement

New Delhi: Mimi Chakraborty, Trinamool Congress (TMC) Member of Parliament from Jadavpur Lok Sabha constituency has resigned. The TMC MP has sent her resignation to the TMC Chief Mamata Banerjee. “Nothing foul against TMC or other Party, I have cited all the reasons to CM Banerjee,” Mimi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. Mimi Chakraborty's resignation comes amid huge protests in Sandeshkhali where several women are seeking justice from the oppression and sexual assault meted out by TMC's Sheikh Shahjahan. Shahjahan has been on the run and is evading arrest. The local police and Mamata Banerjee's administration is accused of protecting the TMC strongman and his henchmen. The Bharatiya Janata Party is leading a strong protest against police inaction. Mimi Chakraborty is a popular filmstar in Bengal, she was elected from Jadavpur in 2019. Chakraborty defeated the BJP's Anupam Hazra and the CPM's Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya.

"I had a dream for Jadavpur, but I faced a lot of hurdles. It is very easy to malign a person when he or she comes from a film background, saying that he or she does not work. I don't understand the nitty-gritty of politics. When I reached out to people, I think it might not have gone down well with a lot of people or may be some of them," Mimi Chakraborty added.

This is a developing story, more details awaited…