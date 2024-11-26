sb.scorecardresearch
  BREAKING: Missile Scientist Dr Jaiteerth Raghavendra Appointed As New Chief of BrahMos Aerospace

Published 22:01 IST, November 26th 2024

BREAKING: Missile Scientist Dr Jaiteerth Raghavendra Appointed As New Chief of BrahMos Aerospace

Eminent missile scientist Dr Jaiteerth Raghavendra Josh has been appointed as the new chief of BrahMos Aerospace.

BREAKING: Missile Scientist Dr Jaiteerth Raghavendra Appointed As New Chief of BrahMos Aerospace
BREAKING: Missile Scientist Dr Jaiteerth Raghavendra Appointed As New Chief of BrahMos Aerospace | Image: ANI
Eminent missile scientist Dr Jaiteerth Raghavendra Josh has been appointed as the new chief of BrahMos Aerospace. He will assume his new appointment on December 1: Defence officials to ANI
 

