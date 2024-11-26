Published 22:01 IST, November 26th 2024
BREAKING: Missile Scientist Dr Jaiteerth Raghavendra Appointed As New Chief of BrahMos Aerospace
Eminent missile scientist Dr Jaiteerth Raghavendra Josh has been appointed as the new chief of BrahMos Aerospace.
Eminent missile scientist Dr Jaiteerth Raghavendra Josh has been appointed as the new chief of BrahMos Aerospace. He will assume his new appointment on December 1: Defence officials to ANI
