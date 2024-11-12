sb.scorecardresearch
  BREAKING: Mithun Chakraborty Gets Y-Plus Security After Threats on Social Media

Published 19:20 IST, November 12th 2024

BREAKING: Mithun Chakraborty Gets Y-Plus Security After Threats on Social Media

Veteran actor and the BJP leader, Mithun Chakraborty, was on Tuesday provided Y-plus security cover after he received threats on social media.

Reported by: Digital Desk
BREAKING: Mithun Chakraborty Gets Y-Plus Security After Threats on Social Media
