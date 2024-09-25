Published 14:21 IST, September 25th 2024
MUDA Case: Special Court Orders Lokayukta Probe Against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah
A Special Court here ordered Lokayukta police probe against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment case
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
A Special Court here ordered Lokayukta police probe against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment case | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
14:21 IST, September 25th 2024