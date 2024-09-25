sb.scorecardresearch
  • MUDA Case: Special Court Orders Lokayukta Probe Against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Published 14:21 IST, September 25th 2024

MUDA Case: Special Court Orders Lokayukta Probe Against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

A Special Court here ordered Lokayukta police probe against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment case

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah
