Mumbai: As the Indian Air Force gears up for its aerial show scheduled for January 12 to 14, the flight operations at the Mumbai and Juhu airport will remain suspended for the show, said the airport authority.

As the Air Force will be carrying out an aerial show at the Marine Drive from January 12 to 14, no flights would be allowed to take off or land at the Mumbai and Juhu airport from 12 pm to 1 pm. The air traffic control has issued a notice to airlines stating that the airspace below 12,000 feet over Mumbai will be closed for civilian flights.

The order states that the flights flying at altitudes above 12,000 feet will be allowed to pass through the Mumbai airspace. The order has been issued to reduce disruption the air force aircrafts during the aerial show.

IAF’s show at Mumbai’s Marine Drive- Check details

The Indian Air Force will organise an aerial display in Mumbai from January 12 to 14 as part of an outreach programme aimed at creating awareness and fostering a deeper connection between the IAF and the local community. The displays and demonstrations by IAF personnel and aircraft will showcase the skills, capabilities and professionalism of the force.

"The IAF will organise an aerial display in Mumbai as part of the Indian Air Force outreach programme in coordination with the Government of Maharashtra from January 12 to 14 between 12 noon and 1 pm over the Marine Drive," a defence release said.

The event will comprise aerobatic displays by the Suryakiran Aerobatic Display Team (SKAT) and the 'Sarang' Helicopter display team, it said.

(With agency inputs)