Updated March 5th, 2024 at 19:06 IST

BREAKING: Maharashtra on High-Alert After Bomb Threat Mail, 12 Locations on Radar

The security agencies are on high alert and have launched an investigation after an e-mail claimed that bombs have been planted and they would be set off.

Reported by: Ronit Singh
Mumbai: The security agencies are on high alert and have launched an investigation after an e-mail claimed that bombs have been planted and they would be set off at 12 different locations.  

The ‘unknown’ e-mail sender tagged some prominent officers in the Maharashtra Police while sending the bomb threat message.    

The state agencies, investigating the matter currently, have confirmed that the e-mail was sent using the domain of Proton Mail which usually keeps the IP Address hidden. 

This is breaking news. More details to follow. 

Published March 5th, 2024 at 19:01 IST

