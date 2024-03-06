BREAKING: Maharashtra on High-Alert After Bomb Threat Mail, 12 Locations on Radar

Advertisement

Mumbai: The security agencies are on high alert and have launched an investigation after an e-mail claimed that bombs have been planted and they would be set off at 12 different locations.

The ‘unknown’ e-mail sender tagged some prominent officers in the Maharashtra Police while sending the bomb threat message.

Advertisement

The state agencies, investigating the matter currently, have confirmed that the e-mail was sent using the domain of Proton Mail which usually keeps the IP Address hidden.

This is breaking news. More details to follow.