Advertisement

Mumbai Rains: Several Mumbai-bound flights faced diversions and delays as a dust storm swept through the city, causing potential air traffic congestion. IndiGo and SpiceJet issued warnings on X, urging passengers to monitor their flight statuses closely amidst the adverse weather conditions. IndiGo tweeted, "The dust storm has returned, this time over Mumbai. Potential air traffic congestion is expected, so keep a tab on your flight status." SpiceJet also alerted passengers about possible disruptions, advising them to check their flight status online.

Vistara, in a series of updates on X, provided details of flights diverted due to the bad weather:

Advertisement

1. Flight UK272 from Male to Mumbai diverted to Goa.

2. Flight UK562 from Jaipur to Mumbai diverted to Goa.

Advertisement

3. Flight UK522 from Coimbatore to Mumbai diverted to Ahmedabad.

4. Flight UK620 from Dehradun to Mumbai diverted to Vadodara.