BREAKING: Fire Breaks Out at BMC School in Mumbai’s Kalachowki, No Casualties Yet | VIDEO Emerges
Mumbai Fire LIVE UPDATE: A Fire broke out at a school run by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in Mumbai’s Kalachowki area on Monday morning
Mumbai Fire LIVE UPDATE: A Fire broke out at a school run by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in Mumbai’s Kalachowki area on Monday morning. Thankfully, the school was closed when the fire broke out. Five fire tenders reached the spot to get the fire under control. No injuries have been reported so far in the incident, said BMC officials. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.
(This is a developing story. More details awaited.)
