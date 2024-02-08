Advertisement

Mumbai Fire LIVE UPDATE: A Fire broke out at a school run by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in Mumbai’s Kalachowki area on Monday morning. Thankfully, the school was closed when the fire broke out. Five fire tenders reached the spot to get the fire under control. No injuries have been reported so far in the incident, said BMC officials. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

A fire broke out at a BMC school | Image: Republic

Onlookers watching the BMC school fire | Image: Republic

(This is a developing story. More details awaited.)