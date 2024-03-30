×

Updated March 30th, 2024 at 13:46 IST

BREAKING: Nawab Malik Rushed to Hospital After Complaining of Breathing Difficulty

Nawab Malik was admitted to a hospital in Kurla after he complained of difficulty breathing.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde)
Nawab Malik was admitted to a hospital in Kurla after he complained of difficulty breathing | Image:PTI
Mumbai: Senior NCP leader and former Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik has been admitted to Criticare Hospital in Mumbai's Kurla after he complained of difficulty breathing. 

His daughter has confirmed the development to news agency ANI. 

Published March 30th, 2024 at 13:42 IST

