Updated March 13th, 2024 at 13:46 IST
BREAKING: Nayab Saini's Appointment As CM Challenged in Punjab and Haryana High Court
Appointment of Haryana’s new chief minister Nayab Singh Saini’s has been challenged in Punjab & Haryana High Court.
- India
- 1 min read
Reported by: Apoorva Shukla
Nayab Saini | Image:Facebook
(This is a breaking copy)
Published March 13th, 2024 at 13:46 IST
