Published 12:21 IST, October 11th 2024
BREAKING: Nayab Singh Saini Likely to Take Oath as Haryana CM On October 15
The swearing in ceremony for the new government is scheduled for October 15, with Nayab Singh Saini expected to take the oath as Chief Minister
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
The swearing in ceremony for the new government is scheduled for October 15, with Nayab Singh Saini expected to take the oath as Chief Minister | Image: X- @BJP4India
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
12:19 IST, October 11th 2024