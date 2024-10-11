sb.scorecardresearch
  BREAKING: Nayab Singh Saini Likely to Take Oath as Haryana CM On October 15

Published 12:21 IST, October 11th 2024

BREAKING: Nayab Singh Saini Likely to Take Oath as Haryana CM On October 15

The swearing in ceremony for the new government is scheduled for October 15, with Nayab Singh Saini expected to take the oath as Chief Minister

Nayab Singh Saini takes oath as Haryana Chief Minister
The swearing in ceremony for the new government is scheduled for October 15, with Nayab Singh Saini expected to take the oath as Chief Minister | Image: X- @BJP4India
