Published 07:24 IST, January 18th 2025
RG Kar Horror: Kolkata Court to Announce Verdict in Abhaya Rape and Murder Case Today | LIVE
All eyes are on the Sealdah Court which will be giving its verdict in the horrific Abhaya Rape and Murder Case that happened in Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. Investigation in the Saif Ali Khan Attack Case is also underway as the attacker is still on the run; Maha Kumbh 2025 is underway with hundreds of thousands attending the religious gathering in Prayagraj, UP.
09:05 IST, January 18th 2025
Teen Gangraped, Forced to Undergo Abortion
A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by three people and forced to undergo an abortion, police here said on Friday.
09:04 IST, January 18th 2025
Impeached South Korean President To Appear in Court To Plead Against Arrest
South Korea's impeached president will appear at a hearing in a Seoul court on Saturday to oppose a formal arrest over last month's imposition of martial law, his lawyers said.
09:03 IST, January 18th 2025
Israeli Cabinet Approves of Gaza Ceasefire Deal
In a significant peace move, the Israeli government on Saturday approved the deal for a ceasefire in Gaza and would release dozens of hostages, pausing the 15-month-long destructive war in Gaza.
08:32 IST, January 18th 2025
Maha Kumbh 2025: Devotees Gather for Morning Aarti at Triveni Ghat
Devotees gather at Triveni Ghat, Prayagraj to witness morning ‘Aarti’ amid the ongoing Maha Kumbh 2025.
08:30 IST, January 18th 2025
Saif Ali Khan Attack Case: Actor Doing Well, Shifted To Normal Room
Morning visuals from outside 'Satguru Sharan' building which houses actor Saif Ali Khan's apartment in Mumbai's Bandra. As per Lilavati Hospital administration, the actor is doing well and has been shifted from ICU to a normal room.
08:29 IST, January 18th 2025
Suvendu Adhikari Ahead Of RG Kar Horror Verdict Today
On Sealdah Court to announce the verdict of RG Kar rape-murder case today, West Bengal LoP and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari says, "...The society should get a message from this. This is not the work of one person, multiple goons are involved in this. CBI should look into the matter carefully. We are hopeful that the Supreme Court is looking into the matter carefully and we are hopeful that SC will finally take proper action..."
08:13 IST, January 18th 2025
Delhi Polls: 981 Candidates File Nominations on Last Day
981 candidates have filed a total of 1,521 nomination papers for the Delhi Assembly elections. On the last date of filing nominations, 17th January, a total of 680 nomination papers were filed…: Office of CEO Delhi
08:11 IST, January 18th 2025
Delhi Fog: Several Trains At New Delhi Railway Station Delayed
Several trains delayed at New Delhi railway station due to fog.
08:10 IST, January 18th 2025
Maha Kumbh 2025: Rajnath Singh To Visit Prayagraj With UP CM
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be visiting Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj today, with UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
07:45 IST, January 18th 2025
Republic Day 2025: Parade Rehearsal Underway at Kartavya Path
Parade rehearsal of defence personnel for the 76th Republic Day is underway at Kartavya Path.
07:43 IST, January 18th 2025
Delhi Fog: Flights Delayed at IGI Airport
As cold waves grip the national capital, a few flights are delayed at IGI Airport due to fog.
07:42 IST, January 18th 2025
Maha Kumbh 2025: Thick Fog Blankets Prayagraj
A thick blanket of fog envelops Prayagraj. Visuals from Sangam Ghat.
07:22 IST, January 18th 2025
Verdict in Abhaya Rape and Murder Case Today
The Sealdah Court will be pronouncing its verdict in the Abhaya Rape and Murder Case that happened on August 9, in Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.
07:21 IST, January 18th 2025
07:20 IST, January 18th 2025
Maha Kumbh 2025: Prohibitory Orders In Place In Prayagraj
Maha Kumbh 2025: Prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS are in place in Prayagraj till February 28.
Updated 09:05 IST, January 18th 2025