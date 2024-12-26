Published 06:52 IST, December 26th 2024
Cold Wave Continues in North India, Rain Expected in Delhi-NCR - LIVE
North Indian states, including Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and parts of Uttar Pradesh, remained gripped by a severe cold wave on Thursday. IMD has predicted rain in Delhi for today.
07:42 IST, December 26th 2024
We Will Make India a 'Vishwaguru': G Kishan Reddy Highlights Govt Initiatives on Atal Bihari Vajpayee's 100th Birth Anniversary
On the 100th birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Union Minister and Telangana BJP President G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday highlighted various government initiatives and reaffirmed the commitment to upholding Vajpayee's vision of good governance.
07:41 IST, December 26th 2024
Dri Seizes Gold Worth Rs 2.35 Crore at Ahmedabad Airport
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) uncovered a clever smuggling attempt at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, seizing 3 kg of gold (approximately X2.35 crore) concealed within the piston cavities of two mini air compressors, said a government release on Wednesday.
07:40 IST, December 26th 2024
Bihar Police Say 'mild Force' Used, Deny Any 'injury' to Bpsc Aspirants Protesting in Patna
After Bihar Police resorted to "lathi-charge" on Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) aspirants who gathered to "gherao" the commission's office in Patna, demanding the cancellation of the examination on Wednesday, police department authorities issued a clarification, claiming that they used "mild force" and denied any injuries to the protesting aspirants.
07:07 IST, December 26th 2024
Cold Wave Continues in North India, Rain Expected in Delhi-NCR
The minimum temperature in Delhi today is likely to be around 9 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature might reach 23 degrees Celsius. The mercury level is expected to be around 11 degrees Celsius throughout the day, with the wind speed around 1.74. The wind will move around 85 degrees with a gust speed of 1.93. The sunrise time is 07:12 AM, while it will set at 05:31 PM on Thursday.
06:49 IST, December 26th 2024
Delhi CM Atishi Inaugurates Flyover to Ease Traffic Congestion
In an effort to provide relief to commuters in East and North East Delhi, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi inaugurated a new flyover between Anand Vihar and Apsara Border on Wednesday. The flyover is expected to significantly ease traffic congestion, benefiting lakhs of commuters daily.
06:48 IST, December 26th 2024
Tripura CM Hails Officers for Maintaining Transparency and Corruption-Free Governance
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday praised state government officers for playing a key role in maintaining a corruption-free administration, which he described as an example of good governance.
Saha was addressing a programme on the observance of Good Governance Day at Pragna Bhavan.
06:47 IST, December 26th 2024
UP: ASI Team, Administration Inspect Historic Sites in Sambhal for Restoration Efforts
As part of efforts to restore wells and pilgrimage sites in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal and reconnect people with their religious traditions, a team from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and local administration visited several historic locations on Wednesday.
Updated 07:42 IST, December 26th 2024