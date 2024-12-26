Cold Wave Continues in North India, Rain Expected in Delhi-NCR - LIVE

The minimum temperature in Delhi today is likely to be around 9 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature might reach 23 degrees Celsius. The mercury level is expected to be around 11 degrees Celsius throughout the day, with the wind speed around 1.74. The wind will move around 85 degrees with a gust speed of 1.93. The sunrise time is 07:12 AM, while it will set at 05:31 PM on Thursday.