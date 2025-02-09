Published 08:00 IST, February 9th 2025
Delhi Wakes Up to Saffron Sunrise, PM Modi Bids Farewell To 'AAP-Da'| LIVE
India Live: New Delhi has woken up to a saffron sunrise following the BJP's massive win in the capital, defeating the Aam Aadmi Party.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed BJP workers after the party's decisive victory in Delhi, calling it a triumph of "development, vision, and trust" (Vikas, Vision, Vishwas). Holding AAP responsible for the deteriorating condition of the Yamuna, the Prime Minister stated that the people of Delhi were deeply hurt. He further accused AAP of "insulting" the faith of the people.
Meanwhile, a minor fire broke out at the Bandra Terminus Coaching Depot in Mumbai on Saturday evening, according to Western Railway. The fire has since been brought under control and fully extinguished.
08:17 IST, February 9th 2025
CT Ravi Hails BJP'S Historic Delhi Victory, Accuses AAP of Corruption
BJP leader CT Ravi hailed the party's "historic" victory in the Delhi elections, accusing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of being "corrupt" and asserting that the people of Delhi have shown their trust in BJP leadership by decisively voting them into power after more than two decades.
The BJP made a clean sweep in the national capital after more than two decades and is set to form the government, having won 48 seats, more than the majority mark needed to form the government in the 70-member legislative assembly.
08:08 IST, February 9th 2025
'This Is Modi Ji's Victory': BJP Candidate from Laxmi Nagar Abhay Verma
BJP candidate from Laxmi Nagar, Abhay Verma, expressed gratitude for the party's anticipated success in the Delhi elections, attributing the victory to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's blessings.
Addressing reporters Verma said, "This is respected Modi ji's victory with whose blessings people have decided that BJP will form govt in Delhi. The people from Laxmi Nagar constituency and BJP workers gave me a lot of support..." said the candidate, highlighting the overwhelming backing from both voters and party workers.
07:59 IST, February 9th 2025
Kolkata: Parents of RG Kar Hospital Rape and Murder Victim Meet RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat
The parents of the victim in the RG Kar rape and murder case in Kolkata met RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday, who assured them that justice would be served. The RSS Chief is on a ten-day visit to West Bengal.
