Published 06:55 IST, January 5th 2025
PM Modi to Inaugurate Development Projects Worth Rs 12,200Cr in Delhi Today | LIVE
08:05 IST, January 5th 2025
UP: Steel Bridge in Prayagraj Nearing Completion to Ease Traffic Jams During Kumbh
As crores of devotees are expected to congregate during the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, starting next month, a steel bridge there is nearing completion to ease the traffic jams.
08:04 IST, January 5th 2025
Telangana Farmers to Receive Rs 12,000 Per Acre Annually Under Rythu Bharosa Scheme
Farmers in Telangana will receive Rs 12,000 per acre annually under the Rythu Bharosa scheme, as the State government has increased the cash benefit under the scheme by Rs 2,000.
08:03 IST, January 5th 2025
Enhanced Connectivity and Economic Growth: CM Atishi on Delhi's Metro and RRTS Projects
In a move to enhance urban mobility and connectivity in the National Capital Region (NCR), the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Government of Delhi, in collaboration with the Central Government, will dedicate a new metro line and the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) on Sunday, January 5, 2025.
07:26 IST, January 5th 2025
People of Delhi Fed Up With AAP, Will Vote Them Out: BJP's Chhatarpur Candidate Tanwar
The BJP candidate from Chhatarpur Assembly Constituency, Kartar Singh Tanwar on Saturday said that the voters will defeat AAP in the upcoming Delhi Assembly election as they are fed up with its rule. Kartar Singh Tanwar was among the 29 candidates in the BJP's first list, issued on Saturday, for the Assembly election which is due next month.
07:25 IST, January 5th 2025
Hyderabad Being Promoted as Global City With Many Investment Opportunities: Revanth Reddy
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has said that his government is promoting Hyderabad as a global city, adding that many investment opportunities are being created in the city.
07:24 IST, January 5th 2025
Winter Fog Disrupts Flight, Train Services in Delhi
A thick layer of fog blanketed Delhi on Sunday morning causing disruption in the flight and train services in the national capital. The city also witnessed cold waves and temperature dip in the morning.
06:53 IST, January 5th 2025
Fitting Reply to Opposition: Telangana Minister Jupally Krishna Rao After Govt Increases Rythu Bharosa Cash Handout
Telangana Minister Jupally Krishna Rao has said that by increasing the cash benefits to farmers under the 'Rythu Bharosa' scheme, the Congress government in the state has given a fitting reply to the Opposition's ‘false propaganda’.
06:52 IST, January 5th 2025
PM Modi to Launch Multiple Development Projects Worth Over Rs 12,200 Crore in Delhi Today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 12,200 crore at around 12:15 PM on Sunday, January 5 in Delhi.
The Prime Minister will also undertake a ride in Namo Bharat Train at around 11:15 AM from Sahibabad RRTS Station to New Ashok Nagar RRTS Station, according to the Prime Minister's Office press release.
06:51 IST, January 5th 2025
Cold Waves Grip the National Capital, Several Flights Are Delayed at IGI Airport
Dense fog blanketed parts of north India, reducing visibility to zero in several areas. Visuals from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana showed traffic moving at a snail’s pace as commuters struggled to navigate through the thick fog cover. Flight operations were affected at the Delhi airport in the early morning due to thick fog.
Updated 08:27 IST, January 5th 2025