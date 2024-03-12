×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 12th, 2024 at 14:55 IST

Earthquake of Magnitude 4.0 Hits Meghalaya's West Garo Hills

An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 hit Meghalaya's West Garo Hills at 2:27 pm.

Reported by: Digital Desk
4.9 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Japan
Earthquake. | Image:Unsplash / Representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Shillong: An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 hit Meghalaya's West Garo Hills at 2:27 pm, the National Center for Seismology said. 

Taking to X, the post read, "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.0, Occurred on 12-03-2024, 14:27:53 IST, Lat: 25.70 & Long: 90.26, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: West Garo Hills, Meghalaya, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://riseq.seismo.gov.in/riseq/Interactive/index/M3g2SzN4RTZ4V29sQWtuRFYrOXBqUT09/Reviewed 
@ndmaindia @Indiametdept @Dr_Mishra1966 @KirenRijiju @Ravi_MoES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Published March 12th, 2024 at 14:52 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

PM MODI IN SABARMATI, GUJARAT

Prime Minister Modi

14 minutes ago
PM's Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi

WATCH: PM Modi Offered

18 minutes ago
BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya

BJP’s Balmukund Acharya

44 minutes ago
Foreign Minister Bjarni Benediktsson

Iceland, India Exploring

an hour ago
Delhi Haj Committee Chairman

Delhi Haj Committee

an hour ago
Katrina Kaif

Katrina At Airport

an hour ago
Disha Patani

Disha Dons Comfy Attire

2 hours ago
Sonu Nigam

Sonu's Comfy Aiport Look

5 hours ago
Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti Jets Off TO Delhi

5 hours ago
Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

7 hours ago
The Debate

CAA becomes a reality

17 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput's Day Out

17 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor

Kareena's New Loook

17 hours ago
Viswanathan Anand

Anand challenges R Ashwin

19 hours ago
Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul

Rahul meets Rishabh Pant

20 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan Goes Desi

20 hours ago
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Vidya In Bhool Bhulaiyaa

20 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana-Hande Ercel

Ayushmann-Hande's Banter

20 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Bond yields steady ahead of inflation data

    Business News4 minutes ago

  2. Groom Asks Bride to Apply Sindoor Breaks Stereotypes, Wins Hearts Online

    India News4 minutes ago

  3. Apple plans to launch new iPad Pro and iPad Air

    Web Stories7 minutes ago

  4. Google ties up with ECI to prevent spread of false information

    Tech 7 minutes ago

  5. Prime Minister Narendra Modi Inaugurates The Re-Developed Kochrab Ashram

    Videos8 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo