Happy New Year: World Rings In New Year With Joy and Cheer | LIVE

Double Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker extended her New Year greetings on Wednesday as the world entered 2025. India welcomed 2025 with celebrations across the country, and people in various cities marked the occasion with joy and enthusiasm. New Year celebrations began in many cities with parties, cultural events, live music performances, and themed decorations. Taking to her official X handle, Manu said, 'Here's to the highs and lows, goods and bads of 2024- cheers! Let's welcome 2025 with new resolutions that make our lives better.'

