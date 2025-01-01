Published 07:02 IST, January 1st 2025
Happy New Year: World Rings In New Year With Joy and Cheer | LIVE
- India along with the world welcomed New Year 2025 with celebrations around including fireworks and spiritual havens, Aartis and parties everywhere.
- A tight security protocols were observed across the country as police kept a close watch on drunk driving and strict vigil on people.
- Services of public transport were also extended in major cities including New Delhi, Noida, Mumbai and other places.
- Here are the Live Updates
10:02 IST, January 1st 2025
CPI(M) Leader Brinda Karat Slams BJP Chief Nadda Over His Silence Over 'Mini-Pakistan' Remark
Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat has come down hard on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda over his silence on the ‘Mini-Pakistan’ remarks made by Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane.
10:00 IST, January 1st 2025
Party's Approach for Delhi, Bihar Polls Will Depend on Seat-sharing Agreements: UP Minister OP Rajbhar
Om Prakash Rajbhar, the National President of the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP), shared updates on the party's preparations for the upcoming elections in Delhi and Bihar. Rajbhar confirmed that the organization's work is progressing swiftly in both Bihar and Delhi, where assembly elections are due this year.
09:59 IST, January 1st 2025
Let's Welcome 2025 With New Resolutions: Manu Bhaker Extends New Year Greetings
Double Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker extended her New Year greetings on Wednesday as the world entered 2025. India welcomed 2025 with celebrations across the country, and people in various cities marked the occasion with joy and enthusiasm. New Year celebrations began in many cities with parties, cultural events, live music performances, and themed decorations. Taking to her official X handle, Manu said, 'Here's to the highs and lows, goods and bads of 2024- cheers! Let's welcome 2025 with new resolutions that make our lives better.'
09:01 IST, January 1st 2025
'May Year 2025 Bring Joy, Harmony and Prosperity to All': President Murmu Extends New Year Greetings
President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday extended New Year greetings to citizens and urged them to renew their commitment to working together to create a brighter, more inclusive, and sustainable future for India and the world.
08:59 IST, January 1st 2025
Maharashtra BJP President Meets PM Modi, Invites Him to Koradi for Aai Jagdamba Darshan
Maharashtra BJP President and state Revenue Minister, Chandrashekhar Bawankule, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Tuesday, where he sought the Prime Minister's blessings and extended an invitation for him to visit Koradi for the darshan of Aai Jagdamba.
08:21 IST, January 1st 2025
'May Everybody Be Blessed....': PM Modi Wishes Happy New Year 2025
"Happy 2025!
May this year bring everyone new opportunities, success and endless joy. May everybody be blessed with wonderful health and prosperity." - PM Modi posted on X.
08:18 IST, January 1st 2025
Lakshadweep Administration's Clear Stance on Thinnakara Dispute Exposes Opposition's Political Agenda: Yuva Morcha
The Lakshadweep Yuva Morcha, the BJP's youth wing, has alleged that the recent directive issued by the Deputy Collector of Agatti, instructing Praveg Limited to halt construction activities in the disputed area of Thinnakara Island, has brought to light the "true nature of the ongoing political games played by opposition parties."
08:17 IST, January 1st 2025
Shimla's Historic Ridge Witnesses Subdued Yet Joyful New Year Celebrations Amidst National Mourning
Shimla's iconic Ridge, known for its panoramic views and festive charm, became a hub of activity on New Year's Eve as hundreds of locals and tourists gathered to welcome 2025.
06:56 IST, January 1st 2025
Uttarakhand's Popular Tourist Destinations See Surge in New Year Footfall
Popular tourist destinations in Uttarakhand, including Kedarkantha, Harshil, and Dayara, saw a significant increase in footfall on New Year's Eve, with over 5,000 tourists staying at key spots in Uttarkashi District.
06:55 IST, January 1st 2025
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Extend New Year Wishes as India Welcomes 2025
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, wished everyone a Happy New Year, hoping it brings new enthusiasm, joy, and happiness as the nation welcomed 2025. ‘Happy New Year to all of you. I hope this year brings new enthusiasm, joy, and happiness to your life. Wishing everyone a very Happy New Year!’ Rahul Gandhi said in a post on X.
