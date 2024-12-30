sb.scorecardresearch
LIVE-BLOG

Published 08:35 IST, December 30th 2024

North India Shivers As Temperature Dips, Cold Wave Sweeps Through Major Cities | LIVE

Republic brings you all the latest updates from across the country. Stay tuned!

IMD Weather Forecast For This Week
North India Shivers As Temperature Dips, Cold Wave Sweeps Through Major Cities | Image: ANI

  • The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast cold wave conditions and rain in parts of north India till January 2, 2025. 
  • Today’s minimum temperature in Noida is recorded at 11°c (degrees celsius), and the maximum temperature is expected to go as high as 21°c (degrees celsius). 
  • Throughout the day, the temperature is likely to be around 12°c (degrees celsius). 
  • The sun will rise at around 07:12 AM in the morning, and around 05:33 PM, it will set in the evening.
  • Here are the Live Updates
     

11:42 IST, December 30th 2024

Fiji Deputy PM Biman Prasad Visits Indian High Commission in Suva, Offers Condolence on Manmohan Singh's Demise

Fiji's Deputy Prime Minister Biman Prasad signed the condolence book at the Indian High Commission in Suva to offer condolence on the passing away of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

11:38 IST, December 30th 2024

Himachal Pradesh: Dhauladhar Mountains Cover With Snowfall, Dharamshala Reels Under Coldwave

The north Indian hill town of Dharamshala and its surrounding areas continue to shiver under an intense cold wave, with the minimum temperature hovering between 0 and 1 degree Celsius last night. The Dhauladhar mountains are blanketed in fresh snowfall, a challenging environment for residents.
 

11:35 IST, December 30th 2024

RS MP Swati Maliwal Visits Delhi's Sangam Vihar; Says, 'People Here Living in Hell'

Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on Monday paid a visit to Sangam Vihar in the national capital and challenged her own Aam Aadmi Party saying that Former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal and Chief Minister Atishi must come here. She further stated that the people here have been inhabiting hell-like conditions and that such a situation does not even persist in the most backward districts of the country.
 

10:55 IST, December 30th 2024

ISRO Reschedules Space Docking Experiment by 2 Min

ISRO's Space Docking Experiment onboard a PSLV rocket later on Monday has been rescheduled by two mins, the space agency said.

10:54 IST, December 30th 2024

J-K: Relief for Farmers in Udhampur as Four-month Dry Spell Ends With Rains

After facing a prolonged dry spell, farmers in the Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir have got relief with the arrival of rainfall.The farmers had been struggling with harsh conditions, uncertain about the fate of their crops, given the four-month dry spell.
 

10:51 IST, December 30th 2024

BPSC Protest: Fir Against Prashant Kishor, Several Others for Instigating Gandhi Maidan Stir

Bihar Police has registered an FIR against 600-700 individuals, including Jan Suraaj Chief Prashant Kishore, for unauthorized gathering, instigating people and creating law and order issues in Gandhi Maidan.
 

10:00 IST, December 30th 2024

Odisha CM Mohan Majhi Visits Gajapati, Ganjam Districts to Assess Crop Damage Due to Unseasonal Rainfall

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, along with Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari, on Sunday visited Gajapati and Ganjam districts to assess crop damage due to recent unseasonal rainfall and interacted with affected farmers in the region. During his visit, CM Majhi directed the officials to assess the damage and provide assistance through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

09:59 IST, December 30th 2024

Haridwar: Devotees Take Holy Dip in Ganga on Somvati Amavasya

Thousands of devotees converged in Haridwar early Monday morning to take a holy dip in the sacred Ganga on the occasion of Somvati Amavasya. The day is regarded as highly significant in Hinduism, marked by rituals such as bathing, donations, Shraddha Tarpan for ancestors, and prayers to the Peepal tree.
 

09:58 IST, December 30th 2024

'We Focus on Generating Technologies That Benefit Farmers,' Says ARRI Chief Scientist

The Assam Rice Research Institute of Titabar, nestled in the heart of Jorhat district in the state, continues to make contributions to rice cultivation. Over the years, the institute has developed more than 45 rice varieties tailored for diverse environmental conditions, ensuring the resilience and profitability of rice farming. Preserving a rich genetic heritage, the institute houses around 7,000 rice germplasms, including 2,000 indigenous varieties.
 

09:22 IST, December 30th 2024

'Going to Sambhal Today to Hand Over Cheques to Deceased's Kin': SP's Mata Prasad Pandey

Uttar Pradesh Assembly LoP and Samajwadi Party leader Mata Prasad Pandey on Monday stated that as Akhilesh Yadav announced to provide the kin of each deceased in Sambhal Rs five lakh, the cheques will be handed over today.
 

09:23 IST, December 30th 2024

Tripura Kumbh Mela: 'Bathing Here Said to Grant Benefits of Sapta Sarovar (Seven Holy Lakes),' Ranjitand Maharaj Says

The Tripura Kumbh Mela has begun, filling the sacred banks of the Howrah River at Kumbhnagar, Ranirbazar, with devotion and festivity on Sunday.

09:03 IST, December 30th 2024

Punjab Bandh: Farmers Block Roads at Many Places, Traffic Hit

Farmers blocked roads at many places across the state on Monday as part of their Punjab bandh call, hamstringing the commuter traffic. A call for a shutdown was given last week by Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha over the Centre not accepting the demands of protesting farmers.

08:40 IST, December 30th 2024

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Invites President Murmu, VP Dhankhar and Other Dignitaries for Mahakumbh 2025

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met President Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi on Sunday and invited her to attend the Maha Kumbh 2025. The Chief Minister also extended an invitation to Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinay Kumar Saxena for the Maha Kumbh 2025 to be held in Prayagraj.

08:37 IST, December 30th 2024

'Poor Mentality': Himanta Biswa Sarma Slams Congress for Politicising Manmohan Singh's 'Last Journey'

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma described the late former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh as a great leader and slammed the Congress for allegedly politicising his passing just days after the leader's cremation.

08:34 IST, December 30th 2024

World Leaders Mourn Passing of Former US President Jimmy Carter

World leaders have expressed condolences following the death of former US President James Earl Carter Jr, who passed away at the age of 100 in Plains, Georgia. The tributes highlighted his lifelong commitment to peace, democracy, and humanitarian efforts.
 

08:33 IST, December 30th 2024

'His Life and Legacy Will Inspire Generations to Come': Kamala Harris Pays Tribute to Former US President Jimmy Carter

US Vice President Kamala Harris paid tribute to former President James Earl Carter Jr, who passed away on Sunday (local time), calling him an inspiration and highlighting his lifelong dedication to fighting for peace, democracy, and human dignity.
 

08:33 IST, December 30th 2024

'Man of Great Character and Courage': US President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Mourns Loss of Former President Jimmy Carter

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden mourned the loss of former President Jimmy Carter, describing him as an extraordinary leader, statesman, and humanitarian. In a statement, the Bidens reflected on Carter's lifelong commitment to peace, civil rights, and humanitarian efforts, noting his global impact and his legacy of compassion and moral clarity.

Updated 11:42 IST, December 30th 2024