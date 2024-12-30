North India Shivers As Temperature Dips, Cold Wave Sweeps Through Major Cities | LIVE

Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on Monday paid a visit to Sangam Vihar in the national capital and challenged her own Aam Aadmi Party saying that Former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal and Chief Minister Atishi must come here. She further stated that the people here have been inhabiting hell-like conditions and that such a situation does not even persist in the most backward districts of the country.

