Published 07:36 IST, December 31st 2024
ISRO Successfully Launches SpaDeX Mission, Eyes Another Tech Feat | LIVE
Republic brings you all the updates from across the world. Stay tuned!
- India News
- 2 min read
- The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set to reach a historic milestone with its 100th rocket launch from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in January, ISRO Chairman S Somanath annnounced.
- This achievement will be highlighted by a Geosynchronous Launch Vehicle (GSLV) mission, following Monday's successful PSLV-C60 mission, which marked the 99th launch from the Sriharikota spacereport.
- Here are the Live Updates
08:01 IST, December 31st 2024
'After Kumbh, Don't Call Him 'Yogi Baba', But Call Him 'Arth Prabandhan Baba'': BJP MP Dinesh Sharma
BJP MP Dinesh Sharma has praised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for boosting economic growth through religious tourism ahead of the Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj, calling it an 'unprecedented' effort that deserves recognition.
07:58 IST, December 31st 2024
Delhi LG Advises AAP Government to Raise Asha Workers' Stipend and Release Anganwadi Supervisors' Salaries
Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has advised the AAP government to increase the stipend paid to ASHA workers in Delhi from the existing Rs 3,000 per month to Rs 9,000, noting that their last stipend increase was in 2018, even though revisions were supposed to occur every three years, according to a press release from the LG's office.
07:57 IST, December 31st 2024
BRS Leader KT Rama Rao Demands Memorial for PV Narasimha Rao in Delhi
Following the Telangana Assembly's passing of a resolution seeking the Bharat Ratna for late former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader KT Rama Rao urged the state government to persuade the Central government to establish a memorial for former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao in the national capital.
07:33 IST, December 31st 2024
India Becomes 4th Nation to Achieve Space Docking With Indigenously Developed 'Bharatiya Docking System': Jitendra Singh
Following the successful launch of the SpaDeX mission, Union Minister of state Jitendra Singh stated that India has become the fourth country to join the select league of nations to achieve space docking through its own indigenously developed "Bharatiya Docking System."
07:32 IST, December 31st 2024
ISRO Set to Launch NVS-02 Satellite in Jan 2025, With More Missions Planned for Upcoming Year: ISRO Chief
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is preparing for the launch of the NVS-02 satellite in January 2025, aboard the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV), said ISRO Chairman S Somanath. The ISRO chief on Monday further added that this mission is just one of many planned for the upcoming year. The GSLV launch will mark ISRO's 100th mission.
07:31 IST, December 31st 2024
Docking Essential for Chandrayaan 4, Final Docking Likely by Jan 7: ISRO Chief Following Launch of SpaDex Mission
Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman S Somanath stressed the importance of docking for the Chandrayaan-4 mission and confirmed that the final docking is expected to take place around January 7. On Monday, ISRO successfully launched PSLV-C60 with the SpaDeX and other payloads from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 08:01 IST, December 31st 2024