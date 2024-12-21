Published 06:52 IST, December 21st 2024
PM Modi to Begin Historic 2-Day Kuwait Visit Today | LIVE
From PM Modi's Kuwait visit to latest updates on Rahul Gandhi Assaultgate Controversy, stay tuned in with Republic for all the latest news updates.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin his historic two-day Kuwait visit from today; he is the first Indian Prime Minister to visit the Gulf nation in 43 years. This visit will help in strengthening ties between the two nations and will be a fresh chapter for India-Kuwait bilateral relations. All related updates here…
Apart from PM Modi's two-day Kuwait visit which begins today, focus will also remain on the latest updates in the Rahul Gandhi Assaultgate Controversy, Bengaluru Techie Suicide Case, the Sambhal issue and other important news events.
06:50 IST, December 21st 2024
Layer of Flog Blankets Delhi as Temperature Falls
A thin layer of fog engulfs the national capital as cold wave grips the city.
06:49 IST, December 21st 2024
PM Modi Kuwait Visit Agenda
Ahead of PM Modi's Kuwait visit, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement, “The historic visit by the Prime Minister is expected to open a new chapter in India-Kuwait bilateral relations It will not only consolidate the partnership in existing spheres but also unveil new avenues for future cooperation, reinforce our shared values and build a more stronger and dynamic partnership for the future.”
06:48 IST, December 21st 2024
PM Modi's Kuwait Visit Begins Today
PM Modi will be in Kuwait for two days starting today; this will be the first visit of an Indian Prime Minister to the Gulf nation in 43 years.
