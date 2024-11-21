sb.scorecardresearch
  • Delhi Air Pollution: Toxic Smog Continues to Blanket NCR With AQI in 'Severe' Zone | LIVE
Published 07:39 IST, November 21st 2024

Delhi Air Pollution: Toxic Smog Continues to Blanket NCR With AQI in 'Severe' Zone | LIVE

A thin layer of toxic smog continues to engulf Delhi-NCR on Thursday with AQI in most parts in the 'severe' zone. Meanwhile, in other news, PM Modi was honoured with Dominica's highest award for his support during the COVID-19 crisis and his efforts to strengthen India-Dominica ties. Stay tuned for the latest news updates

Reported by: Digital Desk
